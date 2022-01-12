JustInvest LLC Buys 4,878 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 92,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $3,088,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

