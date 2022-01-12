JustInvest LLC Buys 425 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of PXD opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

