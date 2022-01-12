JustInvest LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.