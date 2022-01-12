Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:JWACU)

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of JWACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.