Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 413,115 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,115 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,910. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.