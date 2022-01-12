Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $52,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

