Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 437.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 37,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

