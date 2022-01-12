Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 718,489 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11,873.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,489 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of BCE worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,996,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,811,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,137. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

