Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 234,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $129.73. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.