Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $43,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,485,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.