Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.54. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

