Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.06 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $42,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.63 and a 200-day moving average of $319.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

