Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 34,727 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

A traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. 16,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

