Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 145,272 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,093.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $218.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

