Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. 208,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

