JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $267.51. 3,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.07. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

