JNBA Financial Advisors Has $51,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.47. 19,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

