JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 144 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.21. 8,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,448. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.