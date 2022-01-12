Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $18,380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of TIXT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.48.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

