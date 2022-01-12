Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 272,109 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 272,109 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EQT worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

