Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 27,149 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

