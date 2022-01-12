Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,331 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of IAA worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IAA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.