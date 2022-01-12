Jennison Associates LLC Buys 68,313 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $248,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 15.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 696.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

FLYW stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.