Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 242,318 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,318 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $3,440,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,501,231. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

