Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on STAAR Surgical’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

STAA stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

