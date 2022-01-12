Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,535,000 after buying an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.