Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

