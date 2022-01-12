Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($59.09) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.90 ($52.16).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

