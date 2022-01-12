Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

