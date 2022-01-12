Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NSA opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 178,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

