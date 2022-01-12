Jefferies Financial Group Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.