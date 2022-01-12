Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $155.64 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

