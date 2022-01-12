Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

