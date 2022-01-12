Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.