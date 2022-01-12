Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,332,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.