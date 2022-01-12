Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 127.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H24. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) price target on home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR H24 traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.13 ($11.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,248 shares. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €9.86 ($11.20) and a fifty-two week high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market cap of $294.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.01.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

