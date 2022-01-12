JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €27.60 ($31.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

