James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

JRVR opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in James River Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in James River Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

