Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

