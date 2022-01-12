J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($22.40) to GBX 1,050 ($14.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 928.02 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 918.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.26).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

