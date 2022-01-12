J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.78.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

