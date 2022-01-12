iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Trimmed by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

