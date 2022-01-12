iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

