iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $295.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,173. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

