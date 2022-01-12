iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $108,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 93,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

