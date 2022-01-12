iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

