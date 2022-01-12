iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,290. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

