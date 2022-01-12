iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,121 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $139.40.

