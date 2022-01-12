iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,162,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

