iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

